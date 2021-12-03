Deals
Sheffield Police: 3 people shot at Jokers; 1 in critical condition

(Source: WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 10:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WAFF) - The investigation of a Thursday night shooting in Sheffield continues today.

According to Sheffield Police Chief Rick Terry, a shooting occurred at Jokers late Thursday evening. Officers say they heard the shots while next door at Stanfield’s.

Chief Terry confirms three people were hit by gunfire that started inside the club’s entrance. One person was transported to Huntsville Hospital in critical condition.

One person of interest is in custody as the investigation continues.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

