Point Mallard hoping to raise ticket prices

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - If you’re a frequent Point Mallard waterpark goer, you may be spending some extra money to get in the gate next season. The Decatur park managers want to increase the cost of daily tickets and summer season passes.

Point Mallard has been in Decatur for 50 years, and it put the city on the cutting edge of recreation with the first wave pool in the U.S.

“It’s a critical part of Decatur, a lot of people who are not from here think of Point Mallard when they think of Decatur,” said Decatur City Council President Jacob Ladner.

Ladner says the team at Point Mallard is seeking the council’s approval to raise the cost.

“As everyone knows prices are going up for everything, including people, so with wage inflation and inflation in general, the park is looking for ways to make more revenue,” said Ladner.

The proposed changes are an $8 increase on all daily passes, and a $41 increase on individual season passes. It’s the first ticket increase since 2013.

“It’d be hard to find anything we use in our life that hasn’t gone up in the last eight years so you know, I think it’s just a way for the park and their leadership to look at their expenses and their revenue and try to find a way that works for everybody,” said Ladner.

Ladner says last summer, the park had a tough time hiring lifeguards.

“We’re probably gonna have to pay lifeguards more to be able to completely staff the park as it needs to be staffed so that along with the challenges of just the cost of your cups, and plates, and things that happen inside the park,” said Ladner.

Ladner says this will contribute to the park’s vision for the next 50 years. The City Council has to approve any rate increases, and that will be decided at Tuesday’s meeting. If approved, this price increase will go into effect immediately beginning with season passes, and Point Mallard will reopen for the season Memorial Day weekend.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.