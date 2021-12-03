Pedestrian killed attempting to cross I-565

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A pedestrian died early Friday morning attempting to cross I-565 near Research Park Blvd.

According to a Huntsville Police spokesperson, a woman was killed after being struck by a vehicle on the westbound side of the interstate. The driver of the vehicle remained on scene after the crash.

HPD is working to identify the woman so that next of kin can be notified.

No charges are expected at this time. The crash remains under investigation.

