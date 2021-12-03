Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
Can-a-thon 2021
12 Days of Giveaways
Publix Cookie Contest
Advertisement

Pedestrian killed attempting to cross I-565

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A pedestrian died early Friday morning attempting to cross I-565 near Research Park Blvd.

According to a Huntsville Police spokesperson, a woman was killed after being struck by a vehicle on the westbound side of the interstate. The driver of the vehicle remained on scene after the crash.

HPD is working to identify the woman so that next of kin can be notified.

No charges are expected at this time. The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Work release inmate Ashley Lynn Gatlin
Work release inmate recaptured Thursday night
Plans are currently underway to expand the Eastern Bypass from Highway 72, all the way to...
$60 million construction project in Madison County
36 year-old Justin Moon of Guntervsille, on ventilator at hospital with COVID-19.
Guntersville native and former UA athlete survives COVID-19, encourages others to get vaccinated
Investigation underway after body found in Scottsboro
Former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely spoke for the first time since he was convicted on...
Judge grants former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely’s request to leave the state

Latest News

New infrastructure and live music hours
New infrastructure and extended live music hours approved at city council
Brain Martin heads into court on Friday
Man accused of killing Sheffield police officer in court on Friday
Brain Martin heads into court on Friday
Brian Martin heads into court on Friday
Huntsville city council approves $30 million contract to build Northern Bypass
Huntsville city council approves $30 million contract to build Northern Bypass