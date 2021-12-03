New infrastructure and extended live music hours approved at city council

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two big decisions were approved by Huntsville city leaders that will impact everyone.

Plans are moving forward with the expansion of the Northern Bypass and live music can be played later into the night at the city’s designated entertainment districts.

For the Northern Bypass, a 30 million dollar contract with the Alabama Department of Transportation was unanimously approved to move forward with construction.

The Northern Bypass will connect Highway 53 to Hwy 72 East. It will allow drivers to travel from memorial Parkway to Pulaski Pike and then to the Rideout road extension.

This is all part of a bigger picture to have a highway loop around the city.

Director of Urban and Economic Development, Shane Davis says work has already begun but this Federal money was needed to continue.

On to live music, now on Friday and Saturday nights businesses only in the Arts & Entertainment districts can play live music until 11 pm.

There are 4 arts and entertainment districts in Huntsville.

This also impacts New Year’s Eve, live music will be allowed until 1 am.

Jennie Robinson and Frances Akridge were the only two to vote against the ordinance over concerns for other businesses extending their hours.

“It would not surprise me at all if a business outside of the entertainment district came to council and appealed that you expanded this amendment to areas outside in the entertainment district. That certainly would be their right to ask. It would be under your authority whether or not to consider that change,” said City Administrator John Hamilton.

“Our departments will enforce these ordinances as written based on what you passed. If there is a further amendment down the road, This council or future council would have to do that.”

Another talker was redistricting. The council was able to review three proposed changes, but no decisions were finalized.

The final redistricting plan will be adopted on December 16th at the next scheduled city council meeting.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.