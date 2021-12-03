Deals
Man accused of killing Sheffield police officer in court on Friday

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 10:04 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The man accused of killing two including a Sheffield police officer is in court on Friday.

READ MORE: COURT DOCUMENTS OUTLINE A TIMELINE OF THE INVESTIGATION

Brian Martin faces several charges including four counts of capital murder tied to the deaths of William Mealback and Sheffield Police Sgt. Nick Risner. Previously, the Colbert County DA’s Office said it plans to pursue the death penalty against Martin.

READ MORE: COLBERT COUNTY DA TO PURSUE DEATH PENALTY

According to Sheffield Police Chief Ricky Terry, Martin was booked into the Colbert County Jail after his arrest. Colbert County Sheriff Frank Williamson told WAFF 48 News, Martin was then transported to the Morgan County Jail due to lack of room and safety concerns at the Colbert County Jail. Martin has been in the Colbert County Jail since then. He was transported to the Colbert County Courthouse on Friday morning.

WAFF’s Madison Scarpino is in the courtroom and will be live in Friday newscasts with updates.

Watch live at noon, 4 p.m., 5 p.m., and 6 p.m. on Friday.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

