Kitchen Cops: Bridge Street Rebound

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One Bridge Street restaurant hit with a shockingly low score last month has rallied and rebounded.

As we told you in November, PF Chang’s was hit with a staggering 56 and multiple critical violations. It was the lowest score in a streak of bad ratings for restaurants at the upscale shopping center. One month later, the restaurant was re-inspected and posted a score nearly 30 points higher than before. The new score of 85 is still right on the border line to make our trouble spots list. This time, PF Chang’s was written up for a crack in the ice chute of it’s ice machine, along with dirty cups and utensils stored with clean ones.

Elsewhere in Madison County, Frida’s Cantina and Grill on County Line Road in Madison had the lowest score this week with an 82. Inspectors found no sanitizer in the dishwasher and saw an employee cutting ready to eat foods barehanded.

Morgan County

The Sonic at 6th Avenue and 10th Street in Decatur scores an 80 this week. Inspectors found soft serve ice cream mix at the wrong temperature and toxic cleaners improperly stored.

Limestone County

The Greenbrier Fuel City on Swancott Road is the only problematic score this week with a 77. It was written up for not having soap at a sink, dirty soda nozzles and week old pork in the fridge that had to be tossed out.

Colbert County

No problematic inspections this week in Colbert County.

Marshall County

Jessy Tacos & Tortas is once again on the trouble spots list in Marshall County. One month after a 69 score, a new inspection barely changes things. The restaurant was given a 71 due to soup and salsa with no dates in the cooler, drain issues with the ice machine, week old chicken in the fridge, moldy sweet potatoes and unlabeled chemicals.

The Popeye’s on Highway 431 in Boaz got a 75. It was written up for dirty pans, food temperature issues and no paper towels at sinks.

Further down 431, El Shaddi scored a 77 due to food temperature issues and no soap or paper towels in the restroom.

Smoke Stack BBQ in Arab gets a 78 because of flies in the building and multiple food temperature violations.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.