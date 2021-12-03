Deals
Jalapeño Popper Cheese Ball: Learn how to make the best app for your SEC Championship party

By Anna Mahan
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNSTVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY WEEKEND) - Elizabeth Van Lierde is everyone’s favorite go-to-gal for hosting a party. So, as we get ready for the SEC Championship and all those holiday gatherings, she joined TVL to share one of her best appetizers! We even got her to say Roll Tide. (Sorry Auburn fans).

Elizabeth Van Lierde is known as the Millennial Day Martha Stewart for all of her amazing recipes and lifestyle tips. Find more fun recipes and tips on her Instagram or her website, thecollegehousewife.com.

Elizabeth has all of her best recipes and party tricks in her brand new cookbook, Everyday Entertaining. Run, don’t walk, to get it because the TVL crew already has it in their Amazon carts!

You can find the full recipe for her Jalapeño Popper Cheese Ball below:

INGREDIENTS FOR BACON CHEESE BALL

  • Cream cheese
  • Sour cream
  • Garlic powder
  • Onion powder
  • Black pepper
  • Kosher salt
  • Jalapenos
  • Green onions
  • Sharp cheddar cheese
  • Bacon

HOW TO MAKE A CHEESE BALL

  • Mix the ingredients: In a medium bowl mix together cream cheese, sour cream, garlic powder, onion powder, black pepper, kosher salt, jalapenos, green onions, cheddar cheese and bacon.
  • Shape into a ball: Lay out a sheet of plastic wrap onto a flat surface and transfer the cheese mixture to the center. Wrap the cream cheese and form into a ball.
  • Chill: Refrigerate for 15-20 minutes or until the ball is semi-firm.
  • Mix toppings together: Add remaining 2 tbsp jalapenos, 1 tbsp green onions, ½ cup cheddar cheese, and ¼ cup of bacon to a baking sheet. Mix together until evenly dispersed.
  • Roll in toppings: Remove the cheese ball from the plastic wrap and onto the baking sheet. Roll the ball into toppings until evenly coated.
  • Serve: Transfer to a serving platter and serve with a variety of crackers, pretzels, chips and veggies.

Enjoy!

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

