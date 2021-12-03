Huntsville teen shares touching story that lead her to start a holiday toy drive

HUNSTVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY WEEKEND) - While many people are fortunate enough to wake up in a warm bed and run down the stairs on Christmas morning, many kids across America are spending the season in a hospital.

As a recipient of two heart transplants, high school student Sarabeth Johnson remembers what that was like. So, to help other kids like her, she started a toy drive and has since delivered hundreds of toys to children right here in our area.

If you would like to help her with this amazing cause, you are encouraged to drop off unwrapped toys at Learning Express Toys, located at Village on Whitesburg 4800, Whitesburg Dr #31, Huntsville, AL 35802. You can also make a monetary donation at the register.

