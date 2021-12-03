Huntsville city council extends outdoor live music curfew

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A new noise ordinance is going into effect extending the hours for live music outdoors. The Huntsville city council passed a new ordinance extending its curfew.

It was first introduced on November 4. After several tweaks, it finally passed the city council at their meeting on December 2.

The council amended the proposed ordinance and only extended it on weekends in entertainment districts. That includes Campus 805, Stovehouse, Providence and Downtown Huntsville.

Live music happening outdoors can go until 11 p.m. instead of 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Ordanince sponsor City councilmember Bill Kling says they’re just dipping their toes in the water to see how it goes. He says if it goes well, he wants to extend those hours to 12 a.m. and extend curfew on weekdays.

Kling says he knows some folks might be nervous about this. He said the council was careful to limit this to areas away from residential neighborhoods. “Huntsville has become a music city. We want people getting out safely in our entertainment districts. At the same time, we are aware people do live nearby and we want to make sure limitations are put in place and those that want to, can get a good nights sleep.”

Kling also says he’s keeping the upcoming holidays in mind. He says they’re making special adjustments to extend outdoor live music hours even later for New Years Eve. He says this ordinance allows the music to go on until 1 a.m. into New Years Day.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.