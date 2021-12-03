Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
Can-a-thon 2021
12 Days of Giveaways
Publix Cookie Contest
Advertisement

‘Handsome’ Secret Service agent goes viral

By Jeanne Moos, CNN
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A Secret Service agent has some not-so-secret crushes across the internet after video of him went viral on social media.

A guy who protected the Bidens on vacation may now need protection himself from his fans. Two friends were in stitches after waiting for the Bidens in Nantucket but focusing on “whoever this beautiful man was” instead.

“She was like, ‘Do you see that Secret Service guy? Like, he’s so handsome,’” said Sadie Thomas, who posted a video. “And I was like, ‘Oh my God,’ so then we both started videoing it.”

Clip after clip went viral. One was shot by photographer Matthew Notarangelo.

“He just looked like someone out of a magazine, like perfect hair, sunglasses,” Notarangelo said.

Even Stephen Colbert couldn’t resist.

“Whoa, if he’s there who’s manning the door at Abercrombie and Fitch?” Colbert said on his show.

Lots of people thought he looked like Tom Cruise, though no one got a good shot of him without his sunglasses.

Online posters went gaga. No comment from the Secret Service itself, though a source confirmed to CNN that he is an agent.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Work release inmate Ashley Lynn Gatlin
Work release inmate recaptured Thursday night
Huntsville city council approves $30 million contract to build Northern Bypass
Huntsville city council approves $30 million contract to build Northern Bypass
Sheffield Police: 3 people shot at Jokers; 1 in critical condition
Plans are currently underway to expand the Eastern Bypass from Highway 72, all the way to...
$60 million construction project in Madison County
36 year-old Justin Moon of Guntervsille, on ventilator at hospital with COVID-19.
Guntersville native and former UA athlete survives COVID-19, encourages others to get vaccinated

Latest News

A Secret Service agent goes viral for his looks.
'Handsome' Secret Service agent goes viral
A well wisher kneels to pray at a memorial on the sign of Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich.,...
Lawyer: Parents charged in Michigan school shooting didn’t flee
Oakland County, Michigan, Sheriff Michael Bouchard discusses the suspect in the school shooting...
Sheriff: Digital evidence school shooting was premeditated
Three students have been arrested after investigators received an anonymous call warning that a...
3 loaded guns found in Dallas County classroom; Multiple students arrested