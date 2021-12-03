Florence police searching for missing woman

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Florence Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman.

According to FPD, 21-year-old Ashley Helsley was last seen in the area of Conner Street on September 1. She is described as a white female, 5′5″, 208 pounds with hazel eyes.

Officers say her direction of travel is unknown at this time. Anyone with information on Helsley’s whereabouts is asked to contact FPD at 256-760-6610.

