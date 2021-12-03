Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
Can-a-thon 2021
12 Days of Giveaways
Publix Cookie Contest
Advertisement

Financial Friday: Ways to save this holiday season

By Haley Baker
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 1:04 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Americans are paying more for food, fuel, and housing. So it’s not surprising that holiday gifts are more expensive too. Everything costs more, but you can still enjoy giving this holiday season while staying on budget.

Financial expert LeJuan George at Redstone Federal recommends these tips to stay on budget.

  • First, make a budget: Decide how much you can spend and set that amount aside.
  • Find extra savings: Look for discount codes and watch for special sale prices online or in-store for the items you really want. Don’t buy it just because it is on sale.
  • Shop local: That way you don’t have to worry whether it will arrive on time. Shop local with small businesses or at Holiday Markets in our area. Buy it, take it home, and put it under your tree.
  • Recycle and Reuse: Yes, it’s okay to use last year’s gift boxes, bows, and holiday décor.
  • Make it yourself: Home-made is from the heart – cookies, fudge, knitted scarf, soap.
  • Think about next year: Take time to set up a Christmas Savings Account so that you are ready for next Christmas.

For more ways to save be sure to tune in at noon every Friday for WAFF 48′s “Financial Friday” segment.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Work release inmate Ashley Lynn Gatlin
Work release inmate recaptured Thursday night
Huntsville city council approves $30 million contract to build Northern Bypass
Huntsville city council approves $30 million contract to build Northern Bypass
Plans are currently underway to expand the Eastern Bypass from Highway 72, all the way to...
$60 million construction project in Madison County
36 year-old Justin Moon of Guntervsille, on ventilator at hospital with COVID-19.
Guntersville native and former UA athlete survives COVID-19, encourages others to get vaccinated
Investigation underway after body found in Scottsboro

Latest News

Brian Martin leaves court in Colbert County
Man accused of killing Sheffield police officer in court on Friday; case bound over to Grand Jury
Brian Martin in court on Friday
Brian Martin in court on Friday
Ways to save this holiday season
Ways to save this holiday season
Huntsville Hospital menorah lit by Rabbi Cohen on Thursday
Huntsville Hospital menorah lit by Rabbi Cohen on Thursday