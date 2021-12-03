Financial Friday: Ways to save this holiday season

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Americans are paying more for food, fuel, and housing. So it’s not surprising that holiday gifts are more expensive too. Everything costs more, but you can still enjoy giving this holiday season while staying on budget.

Financial expert LeJuan George at Redstone Federal recommends these tips to stay on budget.

First, make a budget: Decide how much you can spend and set that amount aside.

Find extra savings: Look for discount codes and watch for special sale prices online or in-store for the items you really want. Don’t buy it just because it is on sale.

Shop local: That way you don’t have to worry whether it will arrive on time. Shop local with small businesses or at Holiday Markets in our area. Buy it, take it home, and put it under your tree.

Recycle and Reuse: Yes, it’s okay to use last year’s gift boxes, bows, and holiday décor.

Make it yourself: Home-made is from the heart – cookies, fudge, knitted scarf, soap.

Think about next year: Take time to set up a Christmas Savings Account so that you are ready for next Christmas.

