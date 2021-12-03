Finally Friday Forecast

Temperatures remain comfortable this afternoon with highs bouncing back into the 70s. Paired with warm winds, sunshine will help drive temps.

Cloud coverage will be present throughout the next several hours, but not looking like any threats for rain on this Finally Friday.

Tonight the mild temperatures continue with lows in the 40s and 50s.

Rain chances spark up going into the weekend, but widespread impacts look to be reserved for your workweek.

In the next 10 days expect rain to pop up on the forecast and temperatures to bounce around a bit.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.