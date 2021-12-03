Deals
Finally Friday Forecast

Cloud Coverage
Cloud Coverage(WAFF48)
By Abigail Degler
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 11:13 AM CST
Temperatures remain comfortable this afternoon with highs bouncing back into the 70s. Paired with warm winds, sunshine will help drive temps.

Cloud coverage will be present throughout the next several hours, but not looking like any threats for rain on this Finally Friday.

Tonight the mild temperatures continue with lows in the 40s and 50s.

Rain chances spark up going into the weekend, but widespread impacts look to be reserved for your workweek.

In the next 10 days expect rain to pop up on the forecast and temperatures to bounce around a bit.

