Dog owner files appeal to not have dog ethnaized

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The owner of a pit bull is appealing to a judge, legally and emotionally, after the dog attacked the owner’s friend in Guntersville in September.

Havoc was scheduled to be euthanized on Nov. 29 but got a brief reprieve.

After learning about the vicious attack that Teri Lynn Angel endured from Havoc on September 17, city of Guntersville prosecutor Kelsey Yoste, filed a petition with the court based on Emily’s Law to ask the city to determine whether or not Havoc should be put down.

In 2018, Governor Ivey signed the law after 24-year-old Emily Colvin was killed in December 2017 by a pack of dogs at her home in Jackson County.

City Judge Shannon Mitchell declared that Valina Jackson’s pit bull was dangerous and has the propensity to cause future serious physical injury or death.

“The city’s position is that Havoc should be euthanized, and Emily’s Law doesn’t really offer any other option about rehabilitation or could it be trained more. I’ve seen a lot of that on social media. There is no wiggle room under the law at all if there is a physical injury and it was unprovoked,” said Yoste.

Angel said Emily’s Law was put into place for the victim. Justice for the victim not to save a dog who attacked a victim.

As a result, Jackson has filed an appeal and has retained new lawyers. If the appeal is unsuccessful, she will be responsible for all costs for housing Havoc. If her appeal is successful, the city will be responsible for the costs.

Jackson, said you don’t let something you love be put down when he wasn’t in the wrong. But if he had been vicious, then I would have had him put down because I wouldn’t want anybody hurt.”

Yoste said as of now, no hearing date has been set. She said it could take up to a year.

Havoc will remain in custody at the Guntersville Animal Hospital.

