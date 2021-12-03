Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
Can-a-thon 2021
12 Days of Giveaways
Publix Cookie Contest
Advertisement

Better Business Bureau’s tips to protect your packages

By Megan Plotka
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 5:32 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Many are worried your packages will get tossed aside after one man found hundreds of FedEx packages thrown into the woods.

To help you better protect your purchases the Better Business Bureau announced some tips to keep them safe.

Vice President of Marketing & Communications for the BBB, Garet Smitherman recommends in-store pick-up. He says it’s reliable, won’t be late and it does more to support your local economy.

Smitherman also says paying with a credit card online will give you additional protection and maybe even get you a refund.

Adding a signature requirement to your packages and tracking your items will also help keep them protected. People can’t steal it off your porch if you’re there to sign for it.

When it comes to packages getting tossed out of trucks, getting your packages insured can help a lot. “Generally, insurance on these types of services is quite low. So, it’s not like it’s a lot of money and it could be the difference between getting your package in one piece, or at the very least get your money back and not,” said Vice President of Marketing & Communications for the BBB, Garet Smitherman.

Right now, the Blount County Sheriff’s Office said FedEx is working on investigating on these boxes got dropped in the woods and abandoned. They also say the shipping company is contacting impacted customers.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Work release inmate Ashley Lynn Gatlin
Work release inmate recaptured Thursday night
Huntsville city council approves $30 million contract to build Northern Bypass
Huntsville city council approves $30 million contract to build Northern Bypass
Sheffield Police: 1 dead, 2 injured following shooting a Jokers
Plans are currently underway to expand the Eastern Bypass from Highway 72, all the way to...
$60 million construction project in Madison County
36 year-old Justin Moon of Guntervsille, on ventilator at hospital with COVID-19.
Guntersville native and former UA athlete survives COVID-19, encourages others to get vaccinated

Latest News

Payton hits the ice for Skating in the Park
Payton heads to Skating in the Park to see what’s new this year
Sarabeth Johnson
Huntsville teen shares touching story that lead her to start a holiday toy drive
Extending the curfew for outdoor music
Huntsville city council extends outdoor live music curfew
How to protect your packages
How to protect your packages