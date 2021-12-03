Better Business Bureau’s tips to protect your packages

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Many are worried your packages will get tossed aside after one man found hundreds of FedEx packages thrown into the woods.

To help you better protect your purchases the Better Business Bureau announced some tips to keep them safe.

Vice President of Marketing & Communications for the BBB, Garet Smitherman recommends in-store pick-up. He says it’s reliable, won’t be late and it does more to support your local economy.

Smitherman also says paying with a credit card online will give you additional protection and maybe even get you a refund.

Adding a signature requirement to your packages and tracking your items will also help keep them protected. People can’t steal it off your porch if you’re there to sign for it.

When it comes to packages getting tossed out of trucks, getting your packages insured can help a lot. “Generally, insurance on these types of services is quite low. So, it’s not like it’s a lot of money and it could be the difference between getting your package in one piece, or at the very least get your money back and not,” said Vice President of Marketing & Communications for the BBB, Garet Smitherman.

Right now, the Blount County Sheriff’s Office said FedEx is working on investigating on these boxes got dropped in the woods and abandoned. They also say the shipping company is contacting impacted customers.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.