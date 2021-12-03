Back to the 70s this afternoon with more cloud cover

Happy Friday! Boy are we in for a great final day of the week!

It is a warm, and in some spots foggy, start to your Friday across the Valley this morning. Temperatures are into the mid to upper 40s for most communities to start off the day. That is nearly 20 degrees above where we were waking up on Monday and Tuesday. As the fog mixes away, we will see some sunshine to start the day. However, as we move into the middle of the day today we will see some more cloud cover move in. It will be a partly to mostly cloudy day, but that won’t hinder us from climbing into the low to mid 70s for the afternoon. Wind will stay from the south again today, around 5 to 10 mph.

Enjoy the dry and warm weather today because it begins to go away as we move into the rest of the weekend. Cloud cover will pick up throughout the day on Saturday and we may even see a few isolated showers through the middle of the day. Temperatures will stay warm as they hang out in the mid to upper 60s. The better chance for rain will be here Sunday night and into Monday. This is likely to pick up after 6pm. Before that arrives, we will see some isolated showers and more warmth. Sunday’s highs will be into the 60s and 70s. The cold front brings periods of heavy rain, maybe even a few storms, overnight into Monday. This could impact the morning commute on Monday with the rain. However, Monday’s warmest temperatures will likely be during the early morning hours while you are asleep. By the afternoon our temperatures will dip into the 40s and 50s.

Meteorologist Brandon Spinner

