Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
Can-a-thon 2021
12 Days of Giveaways
Publix Cookie Contest
Advertisement

Angel Tree donors needed for children in need

The Salvation Army Decatur location has nearly 600 “angels” to serve in Morgan, Limestone, and Lawrence counties.
By Madison Scarpino
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 9:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Salvation Army’s Angel tree ensures families in need get gifts to their children on Christmas through community donations, it’s an over 80-year tradition. The Decatur location has nearly 600 “angels” to serve in Morgan, Limestone, and Lawrence counties.

The Salvation Army in Decatur’s Social Service Coordinator Tiara Turner says there are still 120 angels who haven’t been adopted, and the deadline is next week.

“And that is a lot. That is over the normal for us in this area,” said Turner.

Captain Leanna Marion says the Angel Tree is part of what led her to serve with The Salvation Army. Marion says growing up, there were many Christmas’s where the Angel Tree donations were her family’s only gifts.

“And if we hadn’t got them, then we would not have had Christmas because we just did not have the money to do it,” said Marion.

A woman who is keeping her identity private says the Angel Tree program is the reason her six children will have their first Christmas opening gifts together. She says for her, it’s about the memories.

“They’re gonna freak, they’re gonna love it. They said ‘Mom can we please have Christmas this year?’ and I said ‘You know what, I’m going to leave it in God’s hands,’ because I would love to but you know I don’t have it,” she said.

You have until December 11 to adopt an angel of your own and give them a Christmas they would not have otherwise. To do this, contact The Salvation Army about Angel Tree locations across Morgan, Limestone, and Lawrence County, or visit their Decatur office.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect wanted for questioning in Huntsville bank robbery
HPD, FBI investigating robbery at Regions Bank on Airport Road
Investigation underway after body found in Scottsboro
Morgan County woman arrested after police chase ends in Limestone County
36 year-old Justin Moon of Guntervsille, on ventilator at hospital with COVID-19.
Guntersville native and former UA athlete survives COVID-19, encourages others to get vaccinated
Work release inmate Ashley Lynn Gatlin
Work release inmate recaptured Thursday night

Latest News

7 year-old Beth Wilson, from Boaz.
7 year-old girl to lead Boaz Christmas parade as grand marshal
Havoc
Dog owner files appeal to not have dog ethnaized
Admission price increase proposed at Point Mallard water park
Alabama A&M University to hold commencement ceremony next week
Point Mallard payment changes
Point Mallard hoping to raise ticket prices