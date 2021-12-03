Angel Tree donors needed for children in need

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Salvation Army’s Angel tree ensures families in need get gifts to their children on Christmas through community donations, it’s an over 80-year tradition. The Decatur location has nearly 600 “angels” to serve in Morgan, Limestone, and Lawrence counties.

The Salvation Army in Decatur’s Social Service Coordinator Tiara Turner says there are still 120 angels who haven’t been adopted, and the deadline is next week.

“And that is a lot. That is over the normal for us in this area,” said Turner.

Captain Leanna Marion says the Angel Tree is part of what led her to serve with The Salvation Army. Marion says growing up, there were many Christmas’s where the Angel Tree donations were her family’s only gifts.

“And if we hadn’t got them, then we would not have had Christmas because we just did not have the money to do it,” said Marion.

A woman who is keeping her identity private says the Angel Tree program is the reason her six children will have their first Christmas opening gifts together. She says for her, it’s about the memories.

“They’re gonna freak, they’re gonna love it. They said ‘Mom can we please have Christmas this year?’ and I said ‘You know what, I’m going to leave it in God’s hands,’ because I would love to but you know I don’t have it,” she said.

You have until December 11 to adopt an angel of your own and give them a Christmas they would not have otherwise. To do this, contact The Salvation Army about Angel Tree locations across Morgan, Limestone, and Lawrence County, or visit their Decatur office.

