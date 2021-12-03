Deals
Alabama A&M University to hold commencement ceremony next week

(Source: Pexels)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 9:54 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Students graduating from Alabama A&M University will be walking across the stage next Friday.

AAMU officials have announced details about their upcoming commencement ceremony on Thursday. According to school leaders, the ceremony will be held on December 10 at 1 p.m. in Louis Crews Stadium. Approximately 500 students will be graduating.

Face coverings will be required for graduates and family members. However, graduates will be allowed to remove their face coverings as they cross the stage for pictures.

For more details about AAMU’s 2021 commencement ceremony, click here.

