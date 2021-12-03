Deals
Actress Olga Petsa talks new Netflix movie ‘Mixtape’

By Anna Mahan
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 4:33 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HUNSTVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY WEEKEND) - With a name like Mixtape, you know the new Netflix movie is going to take be a fun one.

From the director of Outerbanks, Mixtape follows an orphaned, 12-year-old girl who finds an old tape created by her teenage parents and uses it to learn more about them. Along the way, she befriends the cool and tough Nicky, who is played by Olga Petsa.

Payton Walker talks with 15-year-old Petsa to learn more about the coming-of-age story and hear what it’s like to work with a veteran cast at such a young age.

Mixtape is now streaming on Netflix.

