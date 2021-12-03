7 year-old girl to lead Boaz Christmas parade as grand marshal

BOAZ, Ala. (WAFF) - The Boaz Christmas Parade is back this year after being canceled due to the pandemic in 2020, and there’s a very special little girl that will be the parade’s grand marshal.

Beth Wilson was born with a rare cranial facial disorder called Pfeiffer Syndrome.

It’s a rare gene mutation that happens in the womb.

“We actually did not know that there was anything wrong with her. We thought she was going to be a normal baby, but she had some abnormalities,” said father, Heath Wilson.

At 7 years old, Beth has already undergone 15 surgeries.

But her father Heath Wilson said that doesn’t stop Beth’s bright, bold, and bubbly personality.

Beth will have the honor of serving as the grand marshal in the Boaz Christmas Parade on Friday, Dec. 3.

“We were shocked you know, and we weren’t expecting anything, but I know every year we always go to the parade, and everyone always makes Beth feel so special, even in the school. We have been talking to her about it, and she has been practicing her wave,” said Health.

The parade was canceled last year due to COVID-19, but the city of Boaz Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jill Johnson said they are expecting a large turnout this year.

This year, for the first time since 1974, the parade will also take the same route downtown.

153 people will be participating in the parade, including floats and bands. The parade will begin at 5:30 p.m.

A few roads will also be closed for the parade. Barricades will also be in place:

Highway 205 near First Baptist Church at Line Avenue.

Main Street in downtown Boaz.

Portions of Highway 168 and East Mann Avenue.

