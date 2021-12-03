3 loaded guns found in Dallas County classroom; Multiple students arrested

Deals
Three students have been arrested after investigators received an anonymous call warning that a loaded gun had been brought to Southside High School in Dallas County on Friday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 3:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Three students have been arrested after investigators received an anonymous call warning that a loaded gun had been brought to Southside High School in Dallas County on Friday.

Dallas County Sheriff Mike Granthum said officers immediately put the school into lockdown and, using information from the caller, went to a specific classroom.

The sheriff said an initial search of the classroom resulted in police finding one student with two fully loaded handguns, which were inside a bag, the sheriff said.

Further searching netted investigators a third loaded handgun, which was found in a jacket.

That resulted in two students being charged, the first in possession of two guns, the other possessing one, the sheriff explained.

While continuing to search the classroom, sheriff’s deputies found a third student who had an active “pick-up” order against them, which is essentially an arrest warrant for a juvenile. Granthum said that student was wanted for an unrelated incident involving a shooting into an occupied vehicle or dwelling.

“The person who called in the tip is a hero,” the sheriff stated. “The investigation continues regarding all arrests.”

All three students have been transported to a juvenile detention center where they’re awaiting charges.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

