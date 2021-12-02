Deals
Work release inmate drives off job site in Limestone County

Search for work release inmate Ashley Lynn Gatlin
Search for work release inmate Ashley Lynn Gatlin(Limestone County Sheriff)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 12:38 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - According the the Limestone County Sheriff, a work release inmate drove off from a job site Thursday morning in Limestone County.

Investigators say at approximately 10:23 a.m., Ashley Lynn Gatlin walked off the job site at Eagles Diner on Elm St. She was last seen getting into a white pickup truck and leaving the property.

If you know where Gatlin is, the vehicle, or any information regarding this incident, please contact the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office at 256-232-0111.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

