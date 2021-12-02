Work release inmate drives off job site in Limestone County

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - According the the Limestone County Sheriff, a work release inmate drove off from a job site Thursday morning in Limestone County.

Investigators say at approximately 10:23 a.m., Ashley Lynn Gatlin walked off the job site at Eagles Diner on Elm St. She was last seen getting into a white pickup truck and leaving the property.

If you know where Gatlin is, the vehicle, or any information regarding this incident, please contact the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office at 256-232-0111.

