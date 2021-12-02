Thursday Afternoon Forecast

More sunshine for your afternoon hours today with temperatures in the 70s. Unseasonably warm for the first week of December…

Not much change as we go into the next several hours, with only a few passerby clouds. West winds will be breezy at times, but eventually calm and come from the south as we head into the overnight hours.

Lows tonight in the 40s and comfortable.

Friday will have a little more variety in conditions with clouds building throughout the day. Not looking like much rain over the next couple of days with only spotty chances for the start of your weekend.

Sunday brings change and the start to an unsettled pattern going into next week.

