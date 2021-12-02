Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
Can-a-thon 2021
12 Days of Giveaways
Publix Cookie Contest
Advertisement

Robbers target mother with baby outside Los Angeles home

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 10:54 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Follow-home robbers targeted a mother with a baby in a stroller after she opened the gates to her home in the Hancock Park neighborhood of Los Angeles, police said.

Surveillance video recorded the scene as the woman returned home from a walk and a silver car with tinted windows came to a halt across the street Sunday evening.

Two masked men got out of the car and entered the driveway as the woman was approaching the steps of her home and demanded she hand over property, police said.

The woman complied and allowed one robber to take her diaper bags and a bottle cooler as the other watched.

The robbers ran back to the waiting vehicle and fled.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect wanted for questioning in Huntsville bank robbery
HPD, FBI investigating robbery at Regions Bank on Airport Road
Kitchen Cops - December 18, 2020
Kitchen Cops hit frequent trouble spots with more low scores
Cynthia Dawn Butler
Woman accused of helping former Lauderdale Co. Corrections Deputy smuggle drugs into jail arrested
Oxford High School in Oxford Township, Michigan was placed on lockdown after reports of a...
Authorities: Student kills 3, wounds 8 at Michigan school
Blount Co. Sheriff’s Office: Hundreds of FedEx packages thrown off ravine
Blount Co. Sheriff: FedEx driver made at least 6 trips to ravine; could face multiple charges

Latest News

Crime Stoppers: Crime of the week
Crime of the Week: the camo crook
Then-Chicago Cubs' Javier Baez sports an MLB logo tattoo and logos on his hat and jersey as he...
MLB headed to 1st work stoppage since ‘95 as deal expires
Police are asking for the public’s help in finding witnesses or others who may have information...
Video captures thieves rob woman in her own driveway with her baby in a stroller
North Courtland flooding mitigation
North Courtland flood mitigation project preventing flooding that forces people out of their homes