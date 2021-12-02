Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
Can-a-thon 2021
12 Days of Giveaways
Publix Cookie Contest
Advertisement

Rainsville man arrested on multiple child pornography charges

Austin Blake Sizemore
Austin Blake Sizemore(Rainsville Police Department)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 11:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAINSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Rainsville man was arrested on 6 child pornography charges.

Investigators with Rainsville Police arrested Austin Blake Sizemore On November 30. Sizemore faces six counts of possession of child pornography, and one count of distribution of child pornography.

Sizemore was put in the Dekalb County Jail on a $210,000 bond, and posted bond the same day.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect wanted for questioning in Huntsville bank robbery
HPD, FBI investigating robbery at Regions Bank on Airport Road
Investigation underway after body found in Scottsboro
Morgan County woman arrested after police chase ends in Limestone County
Two student resource officers and a school nurse were exposed to fentanyl at Sequoyah High...
Staff members exposed to fentanyl at Tenn. high school
36 year-old Justin Moon of Guntervsille, on ventilator at hospital with COVID-19.
Guntersville native and former UA athlete survives COVID-19, encourages others to get vaccinated

Latest News

Search for work release inmate Ashley Lynn Gatlin
Work release inmate drives off job site in Limestone County
Derrick Turnley stands as the jury enters the room before closing arguments Wednesday
Man convicted of Shoals murder receives sentence of life in prison
Authorities say two Wilcox County deputies were shot and the suspect is dead in the Yellow...
Retired deputy and suspect dead in Wilcox County incident
FILE - People stand in front of the Quarterback Real Estate Arena for a vaccination on...
Germany locks unvaccinated out of public life; mandate looms