Rainsville man arrested on multiple child pornography charges

RAINSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Rainsville man was arrested on 6 child pornography charges.

Investigators with Rainsville Police arrested Austin Blake Sizemore On November 30. Sizemore faces six counts of possession of child pornography, and one count of distribution of child pornography.

Sizemore was put in the Dekalb County Jail on a $210,000 bond, and posted bond the same day.

