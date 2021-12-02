North Courtland flood mitigation project preventing flooding that forces people out of their homes

NORTH COURTLAND, Ala. (WAFF) - A flooding infrastructure project in North Cortland is saving some residents from having to move out of their homes every time a heavy rain hits.

People who live along Davis Street are affected by severe flooding every year.

“It is on a downhill slope and all the water is draining from the front and down to the back and this is where it ends up right here,” said North Courtland City Council member, Lee Langham.

North Courtland Mayor, Riely Evans says their current flooding infrastructure project is going to prevent *this* from happening in the future.

“We were able to get this grant. It is a blessing. To be able to direct the water back out towards the highway and to the pond. That will clear up the water that is standing on the road for the citizens,” said Evans.

The project has been underway for a while. However, now a $347,000 grant from NARCOG is speeding up the process.

Mayor Evans says this project is long overdue.

“We needed it since back when the town was corporated in ‘81,” said Evans.

Langham, says it gets so bad sometimes, it floods basements.

“Our house was the first house built in the subdivision before it was developed. There was no drainage plan or anything. Now we have a plan and we have got the work going,” said Langham.

As for a completion date, that is to be decided.

“At this time of the year under certain circumstances. I couldn’t tell you exactly when the end date will be,” said Langham.

This is just the start of projects for the town to improve the quality of life. The city is looking to bring in a supermarket so residents don’t have to travel so far to get their basic needs.

