Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
Can-a-thon 2021
12 Days of Giveaways
Publix Cookie Contest
Advertisement

New Montgomery artwork honors Rosa Parks

Wednesday is Rosa Parks Day. The day 66 years ago when Parks was arrested for not moving out of...
Wednesday is Rosa Parks Day. The day 66 years ago when Parks was arrested for not moving out of her seat on the bus. To memorialize the occasion and her legacy, a new statue in her honor was unveiled.(Erin Davis)
By Erin Davis
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Wednesday was Rosa Parks Day in Montgomery. Sixty-six years ago on Dec. 1, 1955, Parks was arrested for not giving up her seat on a city bus to a white man. To memorialize the occasion, and her legacy, a new work of art was unveiled in Parks’ honor in front of the Rosa Parks Museum downtown.

Before Parks became the mother of the modern-day civil rights movement, she worked on Maxwell Air Force Base, and Col. Eries Mentzer, the first Black commander of the base, described Parks’ experience.

“You might just say Maxwell opened my eyes up,” explained Mentzer. “It was an alternative to the ugly policies of Jim Crow.”

Parks’ legacy first started when she walked onto that bus. Instead of standing up when she was told to, she stayed in her seat and stood her ground.

“The bus boycott demonstrated the potential for a nonviolent mass protest to successfully challenge racial segregation and serve as an example for other campaigns that followed” said Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed.

And in the spot where Parks was arrested and the peaceful protest began, there’s now a work of art.

“Ian (Mangum) made this sculpture out of black powder-coated steel. He wanted it to be resilient through the generations,” Mentzer said.

When viewed at just the right angle, the posts reveal Parks’ face, and a mindset, both of which can’t be moved.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect wanted for questioning in Huntsville bank robbery
HPD, FBI investigating robbery at Regions Bank on Airport Road
Kitchen Cops - December 18, 2020
Kitchen Cops hit frequent trouble spots with more low scores
Cynthia Dawn Butler
Woman accused of helping former Lauderdale Co. Corrections Deputy smuggle drugs into jail arrested
Oxford High School in Oxford Township, Michigan was placed on lockdown after reports of a...
Authorities: Student kills 3, wounds 8 at Michigan school
Blount Co. Sheriff’s Office: Hundreds of FedEx packages thrown off ravine
Blount Co. Sheriff: FedEx driver made at least 6 trips to ravine; could face multiple charges

Latest News

The crown jewel of the facility is the gym. With Madison County’s growth, leaders say the gym...
New Hope Rec Center completed
Plans are currently underway to expand the Eastern Bypass from Highway 72, all the way to...
$60 million construction project in Madison County
Investigation underway after body found in Scottsboro
Two Wilcox County sheriff’s deputies have been shot, according to authorities.
2 deputies shot, suspect dead in Wilcox County
Concerns over holiday COVID surge
Health leaders expecting holiday COVID surge