New Hope Rec Center completed

For the second week in a row, people who live in Madison County are celebrating the opening of new Rec Centers.

The Rec Center in Gurley opened first and now there’s one in New Hope, each cost about $1.5 million to build.

It took crews more than a year to build each Rec Center.

The County Commissioner who over saw this project, Craig Hill, says it’s important to have nice facilities, especially as more people call the area home.

“The Owens Cross Roads school cluster had the most growth in the last few years, and that’s a feeder school for New Hope High School. As the county continues to grow, we know those elementary school students are coming to New Hope, their rec services are here, their high school is here, and we want to provide everything for them,” said Hill.

WAFF went on a tour of the new Rec Center in New Hope.

The crown jewel of the facility is the gym.

With Madison County’s growth, leaders say the gym will get a lot of use.

“In Madison County we know, the census told us, we’re about 388,000. Outside the city of Huntsville, we continue to grow in leaps and bounds. The Southern part of the county is growing, the Eastern part is growing,” said Hill.

Thanks to the high ceilings, people can now play volleyball.

There are also nice features on the basketball court, for loved ones who can’t sit in these seats to watch a game.

“We want to have a camera inside the gym, so grandparents if they can’t be here, parents if they can’t be here, there at work or whatever the case may be, we’ll have a camera feed that they can log on to our rec center sites and they can watch their children play,” said Hill.

The new rec centers in Madison County are not the only facilities County Commission Craig Hill has added, with the goal of improving the quality of life for people in Madison County.

“We have built two baseball fields, we’ve built two gyms, we’ve built two football/soccer fields, and from my perspective being in education. I’d rather spend money on children, then when the sheriff comes to us and says we need money for jails,” said Hill.

The new rec centers will open during after school hours.

The sports teams are for children ages 5 to 14.

It cost money to join a team.

Information for each rec center can be found using these links: https://www.facebook.com/GRCTigers/ https://www.facebook.com/newhoperec/

