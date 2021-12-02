More sunshine today with temperatures into the 70s!

Happy Thursday! Looking like a great day to be outside today!

We’re much warmer this morning as we are waking up to temperatures into the low to mid 40s. That is in part due to the clouds from overnight. We are also seeing a few areas of patchy fog this morning as well, but it isn’t widespread. Skies continue to clear as we move through the morning, and we will see plenty of sunshine this afternoon. That sun along with wind from the south at 5 to 10 mph will allow for temperatures to climb near 70-degrees.

The 70s will be back again on Friday but so will the clouds. Friday’s temperatures will make the low 70s along with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Wind stays from the southwest on Friday and should remain relatively calm at 5 to 10 mph. Clouds will develop and move in through the middle of the day and into the afternoon, but that shouldn’t hinder us from warming up.

Clouds will likely linger into the day on Saturday as the warmth sticks around as well. Temperatures on Saturday will climb into the mid-60s with mostly cloudy skies. There is a small chance at some showers late in the day on Saturday, but overall, they should remain light if we see anything. The better chance at rain right now looks to swoop in along a cold front Sunday night into Monday.

Meteorologist Brandon Spinner

