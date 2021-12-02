Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
Can-a-thon 2021
12 Days of Giveaways
Publix Cookie Contest
Advertisement

Madison teen helps develop app for self-guided history tour

By Anna Mahan
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY WEEKEND) - A tour through Madison’s historic downtown is now at your fingertips thanks to a few history buffs and a local high school student.

Finley Koswoski, a sophomore at James Clemens, helped develop an app that allows people to take part in a self-guided walking tour. Koswoski took time to research the history around Madison, tracked walks and mapped them in order to create a route that tells a story.

Stroll through Madison and learn about 25 different historic locations along the route.

Download the PocketSights Tour Guide app and search Historic Madison Walking Tour to check it out for yourself.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect wanted for questioning in Huntsville bank robbery
HPD, FBI investigating robbery at Regions Bank on Airport Road
Investigation underway after body found in Scottsboro
Morgan County woman arrested after police chase ends in Limestone County
36 year-old Justin Moon of Guntervsille, on ventilator at hospital with COVID-19.
Guntersville native and former UA athlete survives COVID-19, encourages others to get vaccinated
Two student resource officers and a school nurse were exposed to fentanyl at Sequoyah High...
Staff members exposed to fentanyl at Tenn. high school