Madison teen helps develop app for self-guided history tour

MADISON, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY WEEKEND) - A tour through Madison’s historic downtown is now at your fingertips thanks to a few history buffs and a local high school student.

Finley Koswoski, a sophomore at James Clemens, helped develop an app that allows people to take part in a self-guided walking tour. Koswoski took time to research the history around Madison, tracked walks and mapped them in order to create a route that tells a story.

Stroll through Madison and learn about 25 different historic locations along the route.

Download the PocketSights Tour Guide app and search Historic Madison Walking Tour to check it out for yourself.

