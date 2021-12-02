Lows in the 40s Thursday evening

Deals
By Abigail Degler
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 5:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Not many changes as we go into the next several hours, with only a few passerby clouds. West winds will be breezy at times, but eventually calm and come from the south as we head into the overnight hours.

Lows tonight in the 40s and comfortable.

Friday will have a little more variety in conditions with clouds building throughout the day. Not much rain over the next couple of days with only spotty chances for the start of your weekend.

Sunday brings change and the start to an unsettled pattern going into next week.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

