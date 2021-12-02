Judge grants former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely’s request to leave the state

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A judge granted former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely’s request to travel out of state in December and January.

According to court documents, Blakely requested to travel to Crofton, Kentucky for business and stay overnight. He also requested to travel to Oklahoma to receive an award at the International Professional Rodeo Association rodeo convention in January of 2022. The judge granted his request to travel for both trips, according to documents.

In October, Blakely filed a motion to travel outside of his jurisdiction to assist his daughter with her real estate company in Giles County, Tennessee. He later withdrew that motion.

Blakely was convicted of felony theft and felony ethics charges in August. He was later sentenced to serve 36 months in a Franklin County jail.

