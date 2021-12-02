Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
Can-a-thon 2021
12 Days of Giveaways
Publix Cookie Contest
Advertisement

Judge grants former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely’s request to leave the state

Former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely spoke for the first time since he was convicted on...
Former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely spoke for the first time since he was convicted on theft and ethics charges in August.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 3:20 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A judge granted former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely’s request to travel out of state in December and January.

According to court documents, Blakely requested to travel to Crofton, Kentucky for business and stay overnight. He also requested to travel to Oklahoma to receive an award at the International Professional Rodeo Association rodeo convention in January of 2022. The judge granted his request to travel for both trips, according to documents.

In October, Blakely filed a motion to travel outside of his jurisdiction to assist his daughter with her real estate company in Giles County, Tennessee. He later withdrew that motion.

READ MORE: Former Limestone County Sheriff withdraws motion to travel

Blakely was convicted of felony theft and felony ethics charges in August. He was later sentenced to serve 36 months in a Franklin County jail.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect wanted for questioning in Huntsville bank robbery
HPD, FBI investigating robbery at Regions Bank on Airport Road
Investigation underway after body found in Scottsboro
Morgan County woman arrested after police chase ends in Limestone County
36 year-old Justin Moon of Guntervsille, on ventilator at hospital with COVID-19.
Guntersville native and former UA athlete survives COVID-19, encourages others to get vaccinated
Two student resource officers and a school nurse were exposed to fentanyl at Sequoyah High...
Staff members exposed to fentanyl at Tenn. high school

Latest News

Crews respond to Huntsville house fire
2 children, 2 adults displaced after Huntsville apartment fire
Walking Tour of Historic Madison
Madison teen helps develop app for self-guided history tour
Search for work release inmate Ashley Lynn Gatlin
Work release inmate drives off job site in Limestone County
Derrick Turnley stands as the jury enters the room before closing arguments Wednesday
Man convicted of Shoals murder receives sentence of life in prison