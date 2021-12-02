Deals
Investigation underway after body found in Scottsboro

(Gray tv)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 8:00 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers are investigating after a body was found in Scottsboro Wednesday afternoon.

According to Scottsboro Police Captain Erik Dohring, a male body was found around 12:40 p.m. in the 1500 block on Highway 79. The body has been sent to a forensics lab in Huntsville for an autopsy. There are no further details at this time as this is an ongoing investigation.

