Introducing final redistricting plans to Huntsville City Council

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville City Council will be reviewing the final redistricting maps.

There are four options in total. Three are from citizens, Dr. Chris Brown, Angela Curry and Ruby Mixon.

Dr. Chris Brown's Huntsville Redistricting Map (City of Huntsville)

Angela Curry's Huntsville Redistricting Map (City of Huntsville)

Ruby Mixon's Huntsville Redistricting Map (City of Huntsville)

The last one is from the City of Huntsville’s administration. It actually had input from the city council members, the same people who will be voting on the final redistricting plan.

City Administration's Huntsville Redistricting Map (City of Huntsville)

This process happens every decade using new data from the census. Huntsville has seen a lot of growth since the current lines were drawn ten years ago. About 35,000 people came to the city but that growth was very uneven.

District 4 councilmember Bill Kling says his district kept nearly the same number of people since the last census, about 4,000 people.

Meanwhile district 5, for example, grew a lot in the past decade. It has almost double what Kling’s district does, 11,000 people.

Population change in Huntsville from 2010 to 2020 (City of Huntsville)

current map

”We need to get all these districts back in an equal percentage so every citizen receives the equal percent of representation from their city council member as well as their school board member.”

At the city council meeting, all the plans will need to be checked to see if they meet the population and racial guidelines. This was put into local law by a recent resolution that includes recommendations by the Justice Department. The population deviation for any district can not exceed more or less than 5%. The proposed redistricting plans must abide by the Voting Rights Act. That means it can’t “impede on opportunities of minority groups to participate in the political process and elect representatives of their choice on an equal basis with other voters.”

Final approval is set to happen at the following city council meeting on December 16. Councilmember Kling says the map has to get at least three votes to pass.

