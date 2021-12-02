Huntsville city council to consider $30 million contract to build Northern Bypass

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville city council may get one step closer to creating a highway that goes around the city.

Council members are considering a $30 million contract with the Alabama Department of Transportation to build the Northern Bypass. Councilmember Bill Kling says some of that money is federal dollars from the Build Back Better infrastructure plan.

Approving this contract means planning will be underway. That means right-of-way acquisitions, purchasing land and getting into construction.

The Northern Bypass is just one piece of a four part project to create a route circling the city. The goal is to take traffic off of some key arteries that are getting busier and busier every day.

City leaders say it will be made up of the Northern, Southern, Western and Eastern Bypasses.

The Northern Bypass will connect Highway 53 to Hwy 72 East. It’s set to go from memorial Parkway to Pulaski Pike and then to the Rideout road extension.

City leaders confirm the Southern Bypass will go from Hwy 431 to I-565. Meanwhile, the Western Bypass will bridge I-565 to Hwy 53.

The Eastern Bypass will connect Hwy 72 East to Hwy 431. Leaders in the town of Gurley are kicking off this project. They applied for a $2 million grant and construction for the Bypass will start in Gurley. We know this project will cost about $60 million. The City of Huntsville approved a study to figure out exactly where the Eastern Bypass will be located.

At this point, leaders don’t know exactly where the four bypasses will connect.

They hope it will take the congestion out of busier areas. ”Eventually someday we are going to see a ring road around the city which will take a large amount of traffic off the central areas of the city. Imagine being able to go from Hampton Cove to Research Park without having to go through the stop-and-go traffic of the medical district.”

This project will include funding from several cities, the state, federal dollars and money from Madison County. It will go across several cities but it will all be contained in Madison County.

