Health leaders expecting holiday COVID surge

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - As we approach nearly a week post-Thanksgiving and with other holidays around the corner, health leaders in Limestone County are prepared for an upcoming surge in COVID cases.

Registered Nurse and certified infection preventionist from Athens-Limestone Hospital Mona Skipworth says nearly a week after thanksgiving, COVID hospital numbers are slowly increasing.

Last week, there were only three. Now there are nine inpatients. Skipworth also says COVID testing has recently been increasing.

“I think maybe several people had been at home, and not necessarily that they had been exposed or their symptoms have changed, I just wonder if maybe it was because they didn’t want to come to the doctor or to the emergency room,” said Skipworth.

Over in Morgan County, Decatur-Morgan Hospital currently has 23 inpatients, the largest number in the health system under Huntsville Hospital. Skipworth believes there will be a surge in the next week, and says the hospital is prepared to face that.

“We still have units and rooms available to treat COVID patients. We still have infusions for outpatients that have tested positive,” said Skipworth.

With the first omicron variant case detected in the U.S., Skipworth says it will probably reach us here in North Alabama as well. Skipworth says however, it’s not too late to get vaccinated and get your boosters. Including the flu vaccine, as they’ve seen an uptick in flu cases as well.

“We’ve actually seen more this time this year than we saw this time last year. So that’s kind of concerning too so not only are we going to be dealing with flu, we’re still dealing with COVID and now flu cases also,” said Skipworth.

Skipworth says flu and COVID symptoms often overlap. And with other holidays quickly approaching...

“Be cautious during the upcoming weeks of being around other family members that you haven’t been around,” said Skipworth.

