Guntersville native and former UA athlete survives COVID-19, encourages others to get vaccinated

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Guntersville native is now recovering after battling COVID-19 in the hospital for 79 days.

“God has been great. He has taken care of us,” said Justin Moon.

On July 21, 36-year-old Justin Moon was admitted to the hospital and was later placed on a ventilator; after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

Moon was on the ventilator for 39 days, and when he woke up he was unable to talk, walk or move.

“When I woke up in the special care unit, all I could do is blink and move my fingers, that’s pretty much it. I spent five weeks in rehab learning how to walk again. I literally could not stand up and could only stand up for 30 seconds twice,” said Moon.

Now the former Capstone, and University of Alabama football athletes are dealing with the after-effects of the deadly virus.

Moon is being treated for blood clots in his neck and going to therapy four days a week to regain feeling in his right arm.

“Whenever I was out, they put you in prone to expand your rib cage to breath. So I essentially pinched the nerve coming out of my right arm, and it has stayed that way for quite some time, so they’re telling me it will take up to a year for the feeling to come back into my arm and fingertips,” said Moon.

Moon was not vaccinated, but now he and his wife Mel are using their story to encourage family, friends, and others to get vaccinated.

So far, around 250 people have received vaccinations because of his story.

