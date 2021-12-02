Deals
Falkville ballfield project to be paid for with 3M settlement money

(Michael Wetzel: The Decatur Daily)
By Michael Wetzel
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 10:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FALKVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Morgan County will use a portion of a $5.4 million payment it is receiving from a 3M settlement approved in November to move and improve two youth baseball and softball fields at Bobby Brewer Park in Falkville.

According to our news partners at The Decatur Daily, the park project could be finished by spring 2022.

About $300,000 of the 3M money will go toward the project. The county will build dugouts and a concession stand with restrooms, install poles, lights and fences at the two fields. Fields will be moved east to align with the four fields at South Park.

“We’ll move the field in line with the other fields,” he said. “It will feel like an extension of South Park. The restrooms will be in line with the buildings at the four other fields.”

He said the two new fields will have 200-foot fences, while the four existing fields have 300-foot fields with 200-foot temporary fences.

“It will increase the number of fields by 50% and we’ll be able to increase our travel ball tournament teams from about 16 to mid-20s,” Dailey said. “That will mean a big economic impact to the town of Falkville.”

The 3M settlement with Decatur, Decatur Utilities and Morgan County, valued at $98.4 million, was to settle claims involving the company’s disposal of toxic waste.

