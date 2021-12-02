Crime of the Week: the camo crook

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Can you help catch a real jewelry thief?

The Crime Stoppers hope so and will reward you with a nice chunk of change for maybe a nice necklace.

He was hoping, by wearing camouflage, he could blend in, and not be noticed. But, the Crime Stoppers did notice him! They’re on the case, hoping you’ll recognize a jewelry thief, so you can collect something valuable, a four-figure reward!

On Nov. 3 police say this guy was on an illegal mission as he entered the Walmart store on Sparkman Drive in Huntsville. The Crime Stoppers say, as he walked around the store’s jewelry cases, he pulled a tool out and broke off the lock to the cases. Officers say, he then swiped several thousand dollars worth of jewelry and left in a silver SUV. Do you recognize this camo crook?

James Garrett Stinson is wanted for Identity Theft. Officers say he tried to sell a used car using another person’s identification.

Farrisa Ann Oliveras Kelley-Smith needs to turn herself in! The Crime Stopper say, she pulled a ladder from under a worker who was doing roof work and then began hitting the worker with a cane and then took all of their tools into her home and refused to return them!

Amanda Marie Childers needs to answer to a drug charge, Trafficking Opium.

A warrant is out for the arrest of Xaivier Deontae Daniel who’s charged with Marijuana Possession.

Could you an infusion of cash, up to $1,000, as we shift into the holidays? That could be your reality if your tip leads police to one of this week’s Valley’s Wanted. To get the ball rolling, call 53-CRIME. You can also text or email your tips

