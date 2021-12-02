Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
Can-a-thon 2021
12 Days of Giveaways
Publix Cookie Contest
Advertisement

Crime of the Week: the camo crook

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 11:08 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Can you help catch a real jewelry thief?

The Crime Stoppers hope so and will reward you with a nice chunk of change for maybe a nice necklace.

He was hoping, by wearing camouflage, he could blend in, and not be noticed. But, the Crime Stoppers did notice him! They’re on the case, hoping you’ll recognize a jewelry thief, so you can collect something valuable, a four-figure reward!

On Nov. 3 police say this guy was on an illegal mission as he entered the Walmart store on Sparkman Drive in Huntsville. The Crime Stoppers say, as he walked around the store’s jewelry cases, he pulled a tool out and broke off the lock to the cases. Officers say, he then swiped several thousand dollars worth of jewelry and left in a silver SUV. Do you recognize this camo crook?

James Garrett Stinson is wanted for Identity Theft. Officers say he tried to sell a used car using another person’s identification.

Farrisa Ann Oliveras Kelley-Smith needs to turn herself in! The Crime Stopper say, she pulled a ladder from under a worker who was doing roof work and then began hitting the worker with a cane and then took all of their tools into her home and refused to return them!

Amanda Marie Childers needs to answer to a drug charge, Trafficking Opium.

A warrant is out for the arrest of Xaivier Deontae Daniel who’s charged with Marijuana Possession.

Could you an infusion of cash, up to $1,000, as we shift into the holidays? That could be your reality if your tip leads police to one of this week’s Valley’s Wanted. To get the ball rolling, call 53-CRIME. You can also text or email your tips

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect wanted for questioning in Huntsville bank robbery
HPD, FBI investigating robbery at Regions Bank on Airport Road
Kitchen Cops - December 18, 2020
Kitchen Cops hit frequent trouble spots with more low scores
Cynthia Dawn Butler
Woman accused of helping former Lauderdale Co. Corrections Deputy smuggle drugs into jail arrested
Oxford High School in Oxford Township, Michigan was placed on lockdown after reports of a...
Authorities: Student kills 3, wounds 8 at Michigan school
Blount Co. Sheriff’s Office: Hundreds of FedEx packages thrown off ravine
Blount Co. Sheriff: FedEx driver made at least 6 trips to ravine; could face multiple charges

Latest News

North Courtland flooding mitigation
North Courtland flood mitigation project preventing flooding that forces people out of their homes
Authorities say two Wilcox County deputies were shot and the suspect is dead in the Yellow...
DA: Chief deputy shot, former deputy and suspect dead in Wilcox County
36 year-old Justin Moon of Guntervsille, on ventilator at hospital with COVID-19.
Guntersville native and former UA athlete survives COVID-19, encourages others to get vaccinated
Wrong-way crash victim's family reaction
Wrong-way crash victim's family reaction