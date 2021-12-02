Deals
ALEA investigating two-vehicle crash involving Albertville Police officer, teens

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 7:39 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Authorities are investigating a two-vehicle car crash involving an officer with the Albertville Police Department.

According to ALEA, the officer was attempting to conduct a traffic stop for another car when he accidentally struck a 2020 Toyota Camry, driven by a teen on Monday. The crash occurred on U.S. 431 around 9:22 p.m at the intersection of Martling Road, in the Albertville City Limits.

There were also three additional teen passengers in the car, but ALEA says no injuries were reported from this crash.

This incident is currently under investigation.

