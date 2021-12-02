Alabama Waste Sludge Awareness group to hold community meeting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s been a huge topic of discussion in North Alabama and on social media.

Wastewater sludge.

“The first thing that brings alarm to you is the smell. It’s the odor, that’s what everybody says, " said Julie Lay.

Since 2019 Guntersville resident Julie Lay has raised concerns about wastewater sludge.

“Wastewater sludge is what ADEM defines as beneficial use byproducts, and that can be a combination of municipalities wastewater sludge or biosolids and poultry wastewater sludge that comes from poultry facilities and not chicken litter. But companies are using it as fertilizer on fields,” said Lay.

Lay said earlier this year, she saw a company apply the sludge on a property nearby her home.

Her concern is if both poultry wastewater and biosolid products are being mixed? What’s going into the soil and the water? And what impact could it have on deer and cattle?

WAFF 48 also reached out to ADEM.

In a statement, a spokesperson said:

In 2019, ADEM developed rules for the Beneficial Use of By-product Materials for Land Application which became effective on April 13, 2020. Since this time, the Department has expended considerable resources regulating this industry and has recognized the need to upgrade these regulations based on knowledge obtained during their implementation. Over the past few months, ADEM has met with various stakeholders to discuss needed updates to the regulations. Currently, the Department is using the information gained through this interaction to complete the development of the proposed updates, which will be made available for public comment and subject to a public hearing to be announced in the next few weeks. ADEM welcomes and encourages public involvement in these revised regulations.

As a solution, Lay and group members of the Alabama Waste Sludge Awareness group will be hosting a meeting on Thursday, December 2 at 6. p.m. at the Guntersville Rec Center to educate the community.

“Yes, there are fertilizing capabilities in this, but there are also dangers in this and risk and hazards that people need to be aware of, to make an educated decision on what they want to put on their property,” said Lay.

