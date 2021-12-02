Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
Can-a-thon 2021
12 Days of Giveaways
Publix Cookie Contest
Advertisement

Alabama Waste Sludge Awareness group to hold community meeting

By Stefante Randall
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 9:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s been a huge topic of discussion in North Alabama and on social media.

Wastewater sludge.

“The first thing that brings alarm to you is the smell. It’s the odor, that’s what everybody says, " said Julie Lay.

Since 2019 Guntersville resident Julie Lay has raised concerns about wastewater sludge.

“Wastewater sludge is what ADEM defines as beneficial use byproducts, and that can be a combination of municipalities wastewater sludge or biosolids and poultry wastewater sludge that comes from poultry facilities and not chicken litter. But companies are using it as fertilizer on fields,” said Lay.

Lay said earlier this year, she saw a company apply the sludge on a property nearby her home.

Her concern is if both poultry wastewater and biosolid products are being mixed? What’s going into the soil and the water? And what impact could it have on deer and cattle?

WAFF 48 also reached out to ADEM.

In a statement, a spokesperson said:

In 2019, ADEM developed rules for the Beneficial Use of By-product Materials for Land Application which became effective on April 13, 2020. Since this time, the Department has expended considerable resources regulating this industry and has recognized the need to upgrade these regulations based on knowledge obtained during their implementation. Over the past few months, ADEM has met with various stakeholders to discuss needed updates to the regulations. Currently, the Department is using the information gained through this interaction to complete the development of the proposed updates, which will be made available for public comment and subject to a public hearing to be announced in the next few weeks. ADEM welcomes and encourages public involvement in these revised regulations.

As a solution, Lay and group members of the Alabama Waste Sludge Awareness group will be hosting a meeting on Thursday, December 2 at 6. p.m. at the Guntersville Rec Center to educate the community.

“Yes, there are fertilizing capabilities in this, but there are also dangers in this and risk and hazards that people need to be aware of, to make an educated decision on what they want to put on their property,” said Lay.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect wanted for questioning in Huntsville bank robbery
HPD, FBI investigating robbery at Regions Bank on Airport Road
Kitchen Cops - December 18, 2020
Kitchen Cops hit frequent trouble spots with more low scores
Cynthia Dawn Butler
Woman accused of helping former Lauderdale Co. Corrections Deputy smuggle drugs into jail arrested
Oxford High School in Oxford Township, Michigan was placed on lockdown after reports of a...
Authorities: Student kills 3, wounds 8 at Michigan school
Blount Co. Sheriff’s Office: Hundreds of FedEx packages thrown off ravine
Blount Co. Sheriff: FedEx driver made at least 6 trips to ravine; could face multiple charges

Latest News

Crime Stoppers: Crime of the week
Crime of the Week: the camo crook
North Courtland flooding mitigation
North Courtland flood mitigation project preventing flooding that forces people out of their homes
Authorities say two Wilcox County deputies were shot and the suspect is dead in the Yellow...
DA: Chief deputy shot, former deputy and suspect dead in Wilcox County
36 year-old Justin Moon of Guntervsille, on ventilator at hospital with COVID-19.
Guntersville native and former UA athlete survives COVID-19, encourages others to get vaccinated
Investigation underway after body found in Scottsboro
Investigation underway after body found in Scottsboro