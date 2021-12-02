Admission price increase proposed at Point Mallard water park

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Proposed Point Mallard Aquatics Park admission rate increases for 2022 would offset the rising cost of food and a $250,000 pay increase to attract employees.

According to our news partners at The Decatur Daily, individual summer season passes would go from $99 to $140.

Point Mallard Manager Stephanie McLain presented the proposal to City Council this week.

Daily tickets prices would go from $20 to $28, for ages 12-61, and from $15 to $23 for ages 3-11 and 62 and over.

Free admission would change from 4-and-younger to 2-and-younger.

“These price increases would allow us to raise seasonal employees’ hourly (pay) rates so we can be competitive in the job market,” McLain said.

The Aquatics Park has not increased daily ticket prices since 2013.

The City Council is expected to vote on the proposed rate increases Tuesday, December 7.

