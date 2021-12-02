Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
Can-a-thon 2021
12 Days of Giveaways
Publix Cookie Contest
Advertisement

Admission price increase proposed at Point Mallard water park

By Bayne Hughes
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Proposed Point Mallard Aquatics Park admission rate increases for 2022 would offset the rising cost of food and a $250,000 pay increase to attract employees.

According to our news partners at The Decatur Daily, individual summer season passes would go from $99 to $140.

Point Mallard Manager Stephanie McLain presented the proposal to City Council this week.

Daily tickets prices would go from $20 to $28, for ages 12-61, and from $15 to $23 for ages 3-11 and 62 and over.

Free admission would change from 4-and-younger to 2-and-younger.

“These price increases would allow us to raise seasonal employees’ hourly (pay) rates so we can be competitive in the job market,” McLain said.

The Aquatics Park has not increased daily ticket prices since 2013.

The City Council is expected to vote on the proposed rate increases Tuesday, December 7.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect wanted for questioning in Huntsville bank robbery
HPD, FBI investigating robbery at Regions Bank on Airport Road
Investigation underway after body found in Scottsboro
Morgan County woman arrested after police chase ends in Limestone County
Two student resource officers and a school nurse were exposed to fentanyl at Sequoyah High...
Staff members exposed to fentanyl at Tenn. high school
36 year-old Justin Moon of Guntervsille, on ventilator at hospital with COVID-19.
Guntersville native and former UA athlete survives COVID-19, encourages others to get vaccinated

Latest News

Austin Blake Sizemore
Rainsville man arrested on multiple child pornography charges
FILE - People stand in front of the Quarterback Real Estate Arena for a vaccination on...
Germany locks unvaccinated out of public life; mandate looms
Authorities say two Wilcox County deputies were shot and the suspect is dead in the Yellow...
Retired deputy and suspect dead in Wilcox County incident
Falkville ballfield project to be paid for with 3M settlement money