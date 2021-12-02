$60 million construction project in Madison County

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Attention drivers in Madison County! If you’re tired of the rush hour traffic and your commute taking longer, you’ll like this story.

WAFF has new information about widening roads, and connecting two of the most traveled highways in the county.

The price tag for this one project? It could be more than $60 million dollars!

Plans are currently underway to expand the Eastern Bypass from Highway 72, all the way to Highway 431.

WAFF found out leaders in Gurley have applied for a $2 million grant, and construction for the Eastern Bypass will start in Gurley.

“The original engineers thought a five lane surface, with that five lane surface, initial estimates were anywhere from $45 million to $60 million,” said Madison County Commissioner Craig Hill.

Everyday, thousands of drivers use Highway 72, and travel on Little Cove Road, to get to Highway 431.

City, county, and town leaders say they know more lanes need to be added, especially as more homes are built.

“It probably can sustain it today, but looking five years down the road or 10 years down the road, it’s not going to be serviceable. We know, we need to move in the direction with a collaboration from the city of Huntsville, Madison County Commission, town of Gurley, and the state of Alabama,” said Hill.

Expanding the Eastern Bypass several miles, is going to be a team effort.

Leaders in the town of Gurley are taking the baton, and starting the project.

“Recently the town of Gurley, we worked through the process, they’ve entered the team and at this point, their going to lead off the project. They’ve made applications to the state, to tie into 72,” said Hill.

Madison County Commissioner Craig Hill says, this project will cost tens of millions of dollars.

As of right now, there is not a set date for when construction will start.

