Deputy, process server shot, suspect dead in Wilcox County

Two Wilcox County sheriff’s deputies have been shot, according to Wilcox County District...
Two Wilcox County sheriff’s deputies have been shot, according to Wilcox County District Attorney Michael Jackson.(WBTV File)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WILCOX COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Authorities are releasing more details about a domestic incident that left a suspect dead and a Wilcox County sheriff’s deputy and a process server injured.

Wilcox County Emergency Management Agency Director Melissa Dove said the incident started around 5 p.m. when a woman called police out of fear that her soon-to-be ex-husband was going to kill her.

Dove said deputies responded to the domestic violence call on Shamburger Road in the Yellow Bluff community, which is located between Pine Hill and Camden. That’s an area approximately 85 miles west of Montgomery.

Dove said the officers were met with gunfire upon their arrival.

The woman was uninjured during the incident, but Dove said the chief deputy was shot in the arm, and a process server suffered multiple gunshots to the chest and one to the neck. Dove confirmed the chief deputy shot and killed the suspect.

Both law enforcement officers have been transported from the scene for medical treatment. Dove said the chief deputy was taken to a Thomasville hospital while the process server was taken by medical helicopter to a Pensacola hospital.

The EMA director said officers with the Alabama State Bureau of Investigations, as well as agents from the FBI’s Mobile office, are en route to the scene.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to reflect that a Wilcox County deputy and a process server were shot. We were originally informed that two deputies were shot.

