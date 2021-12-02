2 children, 2 adults displaced after Huntsville apartment fire

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Four people were displaced from their homes on Thursday after an apartment fire in Huntsville.

Two adults and two children were due to a fire on Garrison Street. According to the Housing Authority, a total of three units were impacted. WAFF 48 is told the residents will have a place to stay until Tuesday. No injuries were reported from this fire, according to Don Webster with HEMSI.

There are no further details as this fire is under investigation.

