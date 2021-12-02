Deals
2 children, 2 adults displaced after Huntsville apartment fire

Crews respond to Huntsville house fire
Crews respond to Huntsville house fire
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 4:01 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Four people were displaced from their homes on Thursday after an apartment fire in Huntsville.

Two adults and two children were due to a fire on Garrison Street. According to the Housing Authority, a total of three units were impacted. WAFF 48 is told the residents will have a place to stay until Tuesday. No injuries were reported from this fire, according to Don Webster with HEMSI.

There are no further details as this fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

