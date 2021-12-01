Deals
Woman charged with drug trafficking in Limestone County

April Caroline Christensen
April Caroline Christensen(Limestone County Sheriff's Office)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A woman was arrested and charged with drug trafficking in Limestone County after deputies observed what appeared to be a drug transaction in the Town Center shopping area in November.

Deputies say the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office Narcotic Unit found 38-year-old April Caroline Christensen to be in possession of 54 grams of fentanyl. According to the sheriff’s office, more than $3,000 was located in the car.

Authorities seize 54 grams of fentanyl in Limestone County
Authorities seize 54 grams of fentanyl in Limestone County(Limestone County Sheriff's Office)

According to the DEA, fentanyl is one hundred times more potent than morphine and only two milligrams can cause a deadly overdose. They say this particular seizure could have prevented the overdose of approximately 27,000 people.

“This is excellent work by our Narcotics Unit.  Anytime this dangerous narcotic can be removed from the streets of our county, we are saving lives,” said Limestone County Sheriff, Joshua McLaughlin.

