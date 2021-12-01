Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

Sunshine and clouds for your Wednesday afternoon. Highs are looking really comfortable in the 60s. Lows tonight will keep with the trend and stay mild in the middle 40s.

Warm to start off your December with a short stretch in the 70s and a few days in the 60s. Highs will continue to stay above average for most of your week and even into parts of next. Warm winds and sunshine are really helping us out here.

Rain will return to the forecast before week’s end with more of an unsettled pattern next week.

The next 10 days brings the 60s and 70s for highs with mild mornings! A nice way to start off Meteorological Winter.

