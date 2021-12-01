Decatur Utilities repairing water leak on Indian Hills Road Wednesday

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur Utilities Gas Water Wastewater Operations will be repairing a water leak on 4819 Indian Hills Road Wednesday morning.

According to Decatur Utilities, the traffic flow will be merged into one lane on Indian Hills Road from 8 a.m. until approximately 3 p.m. DU asks motorists to approach the work zone at a reduced speed and with extreme caution.

DU advises motorists to be aware of crews, equipment and all traffic control present in the area.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.