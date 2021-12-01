Rosalie Baptist Church pastor reflects on five year tornado anniversary

ROSALIE, Ala. (WAFF) - “You would go to the mailbox, and there was a donation. God provided what we needed and when we needed it,” said Rosalie Baptist Church pastor Roger Little.

Nov. 30 is a day that community members and Rosalie Baptist Church Pastor Little will never forget.

It was when a tornado struck after midnight, killing three people, destroying three churches, and leaving a trail of devastation throughout the town.

“We here at Rosalie have what we call the wow factor of what happened that night. Just coming in and seeing it and then daylight hit, and we saw the devastation throughout Rosalie,” said Pastor Little.

Although the pain remains, a lot has changed for the better since the devastating tragedy, including the newly upgraded church.

“We look at it as we don’t know what’s next, just moving forward, but as you can tell with the new facility, you can tell that we have moved forward with the help and strength from the Lord,” said Pastor Little.

With the help of Contractors for Christ, volunteers, and donations from near and far, all of the churches have been rebuilt.

Meanwhile, Pastor Little said every day when he drives along 71, it’s a reminder of how far they have come.

“It will be alright; we can go back to where we were, we can get back to normal with God’s help and strength to move forward with one foot in front of the other, and you don’t stand still,” said Pastor Little.

