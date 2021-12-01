Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
Can-a-thon 2021
12 Days of Giveaways
Publix Cookie Contest
Advertisement

Orbit providing free bus rides in honor of Rosa Parks Day

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 10:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - In honor of Rosa Parks Day, Huntsville’s Transit system, Orbit will be providing free bus rides all day.

Rosa Parks played a vital role during the civil rights movement and is known for refusing to give her bus seat to a white man in Montgomery on December 1, 1955.

The first seat of every Orbit bus is now draped with a sash and has a placard above the seat reading: In honor of Rosa Parks Catalyst for Change.

Rosa Parks Day
Rosa Parks Day(WAFF)

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kitchen Cops - December 18, 2020
Kitchen Cops hit frequent trouble spots with more low scores
Emergency crews were on the scene of a business fire in Huntsville Monday morning.
Crews battle church fire in Huntsville
Overnight wreck on I-565, multiple units on scene
Victims identified in early morning, multi-car crash
Multi-car crash leaves one dead, another injured
Blount Co. Sheriff’s Office: Hundreds of FedEx packages thrown off ravine
Blount Co. Sheriff: FedEx driver made at least 6 trips to ravine; could face multiple charges

Latest News

Electric car initiatives across the state
More electric car initiatives underway across the state
Rosalie Baptist Church
Rosalie Baptist Church pastor reflects on five year tornado anniversary
Decatur Utilities repairing water leak on Indian Hills Road Wednesday
During the’s tour, NASA administrator Bill Nelson and Deputy Administrator Pam Melroy got to...
NASA administrator visits Marshall Space Flight Center