Orbit providing free bus rides in honor of Rosa Parks Day

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - In honor of Rosa Parks Day, Huntsville’s Transit system, Orbit will be providing free bus rides all day.

Rosa Parks played a vital role during the civil rights movement and is known for refusing to give her bus seat to a white man in Montgomery on December 1, 1955.

The first seat of every Orbit bus is now draped with a sash and has a placard above the seat reading: In honor of Rosa Parks Catalyst for Change.

Rosa Parks Day (WAFF)

